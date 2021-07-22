39th ABW command team gains insight into 39th SFS mission

1st Lt. Andrea Roblez, assistant operations officer assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron, participates in an immersion briefing with 39th Air Base Wing leadership at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, 22 July, 2021. The wing leadership team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to offer Gingrich firsthand experience about how each unit supports the missions and priorities of the 39th Air Base Wing and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 39th SFS delivers uncompromised security in defense of NATO’s southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

