    Psychological Operations Students Training [Image 10 of 11]

    Psychological Operations Students Training

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participating in the Psychological Operations Qualification Course speak with indigenous role players during training at Camp Mackall, North Carolina June 16, 2021. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out psychological operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 08:21
    Photo ID: 6744835
    VIRIN: 210615-A-OP908-412
    Resolution: 3600x2615
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: CAMP MACKALL, NC, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Psychological Operations Students Training [Image 11 of 11], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

