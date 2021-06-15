Psychological Operations Students Training

Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School participating in the Psychological Operations Qualification Course speak with indigenous role players during training at Camp Mackall, North Carolina June 16, 2021. The Soldiers were trained in culture, language, social sciences, civil analysis and planning in complex ambiguous environments in order to carry out psychological operations and succeed in the special operations community. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

