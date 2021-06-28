CFAY port operations department assists USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during underway period

YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) — Civilian chief harbor pilot, James Cox and Chief Quartermaster Derek Goehmann, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) port operations department, stand topside after a successful escort of USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), aboard Yard Tug Puyallup (YT 806) in Truman Bay. CFAY holds the distinction of having two active duty Sailors in the Harbor Pilot program, which celebrated its 70th anniversary July 24. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

