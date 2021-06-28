Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY port operations department assists USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during underway period [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAY port operations department assists USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during underway period

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Edward Holland 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) — Civilian chief harbor pilot, James Cox and Chief Quartermaster Derek Goehmann, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) port operations department, stand topside after a successful escort of USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), aboard Yard Tug Puyallup (YT 806) in Truman Bay. CFAY holds the distinction of having two active duty Sailors in the Harbor Pilot program, which celebrated its 70th anniversary July 24. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 07.22.2021 03:57
    Photo ID: 6744533
    VIRIN: 210628-N-HR587-1174
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY port operations department assists USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) during underway period [Image 5 of 5], by Edward Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port Operations
    Harbor Pilot
    CFAY
    USS Chancellorsville
    Yard Tug

