CFAY Harbor Pilot Program Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) — Civilian chief harbor pilot, James Cox and Chief...... read more read more Photo By Edward Holland | YOKOSUKA, Japan (June 28, 2021) — Civilian chief harbor pilot, James Cox and Chief Quartermaster Derek Goehmann, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) port operations department, stand topside after a successful escort of USS Chancellorsville (CG 62), aboard Yard Tug Puyallup (YT 806) in Truman Bay. CFAY holds the distinction of having two active duty Sailors in the Harbor Pilot program, which celebrated its 70th anniversary July 24. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Edward L. Holland) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 20, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s (CFAY) port operations department celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Navy's harbor pilot program July 24. Established in 1951, the program aids in the safe reception and sending off of military and civilian vessels to and from CFAY.



Unlike naval bases in the continental U.S., which utilize commercial and civilian operators, CFAY is one of only two facilities left in which Navy enlisted personnel operate vessels and qualify as harbor pilots.



Currently there are three Sailors participating in the program, two are stationed at CFAY and one is stationed aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain. Once the three Sailors retire from service, Navy harbor pilots worldwide will become an all-civilian force.



“We do what all pilots do across the world,” said Chief Quartermaster, Derek Goehmann detailing the historic significance of his position. “However, seven decades ago our program started here in Yokosuka, and that is a substantial amount of history.”



In all types of weather, military and civilian harbor pilots ensure the safe piloting, docking, berthing, and mooring of 7th Fleet Forward-Deployed Naval Forces’ (FDNF) ships and submarines. Whereas tug masters drive yard tugs, a harbor pilot’s major duty is to advise all incoming commanding officers of homeported ships and those visiting CFAY.



Engineman 1st Class, Otto Hurtadogarzon of CFAY’s Port Operations explained the scope of a pilot’s duties, saying, “The harbor pilots are literally the eyes and ears for tugs when pulling ships in and out. They are the subject matter experts for all the ships traversing safely and expeditiously.”



After 20 years of naval service, Goehmann reflected on the program’s end for active-duty Sailors, “This opportunity, unfortunately, will not be available in the future for senior (Quartermasters) and (Boatswain’s Mates), but I am honored to be part of the program today,” he said.



The transition from enlisted pilots to civil service harbor pilots began in May 2019, and locations in Little Creek, Virginia and Groton, Connecticut have already transitioned to an all-civilian force.



“For the past 70 years, the Yokosuka pilot team has been composed of mature and gifted chiefs and senior chiefs that are entrusted with incredible levels of responsibility,” said Cmdr. Reza Chegini, CFAY’s port operations officer. “It is my utmost privilege to have been involved with such a professional group of mariners.”



As the program closes for enlisted members, doors will open for civilians to qualify as harbor pilots and history will define those who steadily navigated a multitude of commands at CFAY.



For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military civilian personnel and their families.