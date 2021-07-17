USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Charles Oliva, from the Philippines, secures line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2021 02:05
|Photo ID:
|6744471
|VIRIN:
|210717-N-HS117-1138
|Resolution:
|4788x3420
|Size:
|703.4 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
