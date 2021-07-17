SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Charles Oliva, from the Philippines, secures line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6744471 VIRIN: 210717-N-HS117-1138 Resolution: 4788x3420 Size: 703.4 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.