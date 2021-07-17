USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 17, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samira Brooks, from Atlanta, observes Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) from the bridge wing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91), as ships prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea. Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

