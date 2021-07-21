Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 7 of 7]

    National Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Moyte 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. William Lukens, 208th Medical Company Area Support, Tennessee Army National Guard, reassembles a MK19 40mm Machine Gun during the Situational Training Exercise (STX) portion of the National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on June 21.

    The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year.

    (Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

    This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

