Sgt. William Lukens, 208th Medical Company Area Support, Tennessee Army National Guard, reassembles a MK19 40mm Machine Gun during the Situational Training Exercise (STX) portion of the National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on June 21.



The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 21:58 Photo ID: 6744265 VIRIN: 210721-Z-BT406-401 Resolution: 6381x4151 Size: 12.24 MB Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US Hometown: MURFREESBORO, TN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Nicholas Moyte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.