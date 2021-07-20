National Best Warrior Competition 2021

Staff Sgt. Brandon Wendland, 957th Engineer Company, Multi-Role Bridge Company, North Dakota Army National Guard looks down in concentration at a dummy AT4 anti-tank weapon before carrying-out each required step to arm and fire the weapon during the Situational Training Exercise (STX) portion of the National Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Camp Navajo, Bellemont, Ariz. on June 21.



The competition spans three physically and mentally demanding days where competitors are tested on a variety of tactical and technical skills as they vie to be named the Army Guard’s Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year. The winners then represent the Army Guard in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year.



(Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Location: CAMP NAVAJO, AZ, US