DSO Pacific Holds Change of Command

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2021) A change of command ceremony was held in the Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Officer’s Club, July 16. Capt. Gregory W. Saybolt assumed command and relieved Capt. David M. Harrison. Attorneys with DSO provide legal representation and advice to military service members on defense-related topics. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe)

