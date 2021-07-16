DSO Pacific Holds Change of Command

Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2021) A change of command ceremony was held in the Fleet...... read more read more Photo By Ryo Isobe | YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2021) A change of command ceremony was held in the Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka Officer’s Club, July 16. Capt. Gregory W. Saybolt assumed command and relieved Capt. David M. Harrison. Attorneys with DSO provide legal representation and advice to military service members on defense-related topics. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryo Isobe) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Matthew Doherty, JAGC, USN, Defense Service Office Pacific



Defense Service Office (DSO) Pacific held a change of command ceremony 16 July at the Adm. Arleigh A. Burke Officers’ Club onboard Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan.



Rear Adm. Darse E. Crandall, Deputy Judge Advocate General and Commander of Naval Legal Service Command, presided over the ceremony in which Capt. Gregory W. Saybolt relieved Capt. David M. Harrison as Commanding Officer of DSO Pacific.



"Capt. Harrison focused on people, mentoring, professional development, personal growth – in short, the success of his shipmates…Capt. Harrison, your focus on spaces, camaraderie, and yes, command swag, has pushed morale at DSO Pacific to new heights and allowed the command to focus effectively on the mission serving our Sailors…congratulations to you and your family on an astoundingly successful command tour," said Crandall.



During the ceremony, Harrison thanked his Sailors for a rewarding tour and acknowledged the support his family provided throughout the years.



"When I was offered command for a second time, I didn’t hesitate to say ‘yes.’ These last four years actually didn’t feel like work. I looked forward to going in, spending time with the team, working cases, teaching, mentoring – every day truly was a blast…I had such a talented and mission-focused team that was firing on all cylinders, my job was easy – I set the course and speed, and they did all the rest,” said Harrison.



Capt. Harrison, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, will retire after thirty years of distinguished naval service. His previous assignments include serving as the Circuit Judge for the Navy-Marine Corps Trial Judiciary’s Western Pacific Circuit, Commanding Officer of Region Legal Service Office Southwest, and Director of the Criminal Law Division of the Office of the Judge Advocate General, concurrently assigned as the Deputy Assistant Judge Advocate General for Military Justice.



Capt. Saybolt recently completed his tour as the Force Judge Advocate for Commander, Naval Special Warfare Command in Coronado, California. He previously served as the Executive Assistant to Commander, Naval Legal Service Command and Deputy Judge Advocate General, as well as the Operational Law Chief and Deputy Force Judge Advocate for Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe; Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Africa; and Commander, U.S. SIXTH Fleet.



“Capt. Saybolt comes to this command with a strong history of distinguished service and brings a wealth of experience…Men and women of DSO Pacific, I know from personal experience that Capt. Saybolt is ready to take on this next task as your commanding officer,” said Crandall.



"Here’s the deal – no one is going to give their sons and daughters to the military if they don’t think that they will be given a fair shake…To every one of my new teammates here at DSO Pacific – you can be sure that I will give my all to serve you and our mission daily. I’m proud to work alongside you because you’re serving a cause greater than yourselves with determination, resilience, and grit. Let’s continue to get after it,” said Saybolt.



Saybolt, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in bioengineering. As a member of the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps, he received his commission upon graduation. Saybolt went on to earn his Juris Doctor in 2008 from the University of San Diego School of Law through the Law Education Program, and is licensed to practice law in the state of California. He later earned his LL.M. in international law from Harvard Law School in 2013.



DSO Pacific provides defense and personal representation legal services to the Pacific Fleet and Forward Deployed Naval Force personnel throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Northern Arabian Sea from office locations in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan; Santa Rita, Guam; and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.