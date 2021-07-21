Honorable Carry for remains recovered from Vietnam 21-3VN

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Henry Do, a team member with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), carries a transfer case containing the possible remains of unidentified service members lost during the Vietnam War during an honorable carry ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 21, 2021. The remains will be examined by forensic anthropologists and odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal identification laboratory in hopes of making an identification. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

