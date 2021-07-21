Honorable Carry for remains recovered from Vietnam 21-3VN

U.S. service members from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), conduct an honorable carry ceremony for the possible remains of U.S. service members lost during the Vietnam War at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, HawaiiJuly 21, 2021. The remains will be examined by forensic anthropologist and odontologists at DPAA’s skeletal laboratory where the process of identification will begin. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Melanye Martinez)

