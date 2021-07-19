Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff visit

Nigerien Armed Forces Col. Maïnassara, Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff, salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Kobs, 409th Air Expeditionary Group commander, at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 19, 2021. The U.S. military remains committed to helping African partners protect their borders with matters of national security, and with other efforts important to the citizens of Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

