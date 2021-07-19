Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff visit [Image 11 of 12]

    Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff visit

    NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    07.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jan Valle 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Nigerien Armed Forces Col. Maïnassara, Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff, greets 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and 409th Air Expeditionary Group leadership at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 19, 2021. Having the opportunity to work alongside Nigerien partners gives the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Africa Command the capability to build lasting and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

    TAGS

    Niger
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa
    Nigerien Air Base 201
    Nigerien Chief of Staff

