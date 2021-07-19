Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff visit

Nigerien Armed Forces Col. Maïnassara, Nigerien Armed Forces chief of staff, greets 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and 409th Air Expeditionary Group leadership at Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, July 19, 2021. Having the opportunity to work alongside Nigerien partners gives the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Africa Command the capability to build lasting and enduring relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jan K. Valle)

