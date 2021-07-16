Sgt. Kristie Gift, a Biomedical Equipment Specialist for the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital signs the charge of a noncommissioned officer during an NCO induction ceremony on Fort Leonard Wood July 16.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6742908
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-SU133-002
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony
