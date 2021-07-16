Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Chad Ashe 

    General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital

    Command Sgt. Maj. John Castillo, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital command sergeant major, recites the charge of the noncommissioned officer with 11 newly promoted NCOs at an induction ceremony July 16.

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 09:19
    Photo ID: 6742907
    VIRIN: 210716-A-SU133-001
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    This work, GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GLWACH

