Command Sgt. Maj. John Castillo, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital command sergeant major, recites the charge of the noncommissioned officer with 11 newly promoted NCOs at an induction ceremony July 16.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 09:19
|Photo ID:
|6742907
|VIRIN:
|210716-A-SU133-001
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Ashe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
GLWACH hosts NCO induction ceremony
