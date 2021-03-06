Soldiers with the 452nd Combat Support Hospital (CSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, U.S. Army Reserve, participate in a mass casualty exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, June 3. The 452nd CSH was deployed to LRMC in support of COVID-19 vaccination efforts while augmenting the hospital in various areas over the month of May. (Courtesy Photo)
Wisconsin Army reserve unit aids vaccination efforts overseas
