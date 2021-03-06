Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Army reserve unit aids vaccination efforts overseas [Image 2 of 2]

    LANDSTUHL, BW, GERMANY

    06.03.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Soldiers with the 452nd Combat Support Hospital (CSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, U.S. Army Reserve, participate in a mass casualty exercise at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, June 3. The 452nd CSH was deployed to LRMC in support of COVID-19 vaccination efforts while augmenting the hospital in various areas over the month of May. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6742882
    VIRIN: 210603-A-EK666-031
    Resolution: 769x549
    Size: 479.48 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army reserve unit aids vaccination efforts overseas [Image 2 of 2], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe

