Wisconsin Army reserve unit aids vaccination efforts overseas

(From left) U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kim, Chief Medical Officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eldon Johnson, noncommissioned officer in charge, 452nd Combat Support Hospital (CSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army Col. Ines Berger, commander, 452nd CSH, U.S. Maj. Marielos Vega, chief, Quality and Safety, LRMC, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Hicks, noncommissioned officer in charge, Department of Public Health, LRMC, stand at the LRMC COVID-19 vaccination site, where the 452nd CSH worked with LRMC to administer thousands of vaccinations over the month of May. (U.S. Army photo by Marcy Sanchez)

