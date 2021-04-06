Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, BW, GERMANY

    06.04.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    (From left) U.S. Air Force Col. Peter Kim, Chief Medical Officer, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Eldon Johnson, noncommissioned officer in charge, 452nd Combat Support Hospital (CSH), 330th Medical Brigade, 807th Medical Command, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army Col. Ines Berger, commander, 452nd CSH, U.S. Maj. Marielos Vega, chief, Quality and Safety, LRMC, and Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Hicks, noncommissioned officer in charge, Department of Public Health, LRMC, stand at the LRMC COVID-19 vaccination site, where the 452nd CSH worked with LRMC to administer thousands of vaccinations over the month of May. (U.S. Army photo by Marcy Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6742881
    VIRIN: 210720-A-EK666-0004
    Resolution: 5145x3675
    Size: 754.81 KB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, BW, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army reserve unit aids vaccination efforts overseas, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS

