210719-N-DW158-1048 ARABIAN SEA (July 19, 2021) – Sailors prepare to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Eagles” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 19. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gray Gibson)

This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 6 of 6], by SN Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.