CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Vaccination

Taylor McNabb and Noriko King, registered nurses working with U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prepare Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) to receive second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Showboat Theater July 21, 2021. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to MLC, IHA, and MC employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

