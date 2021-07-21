CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Vaccination

Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees sit in an observation area at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Showboat Theater after receiving second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo July 21, 2021. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to MLC, IHA, and MC employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

