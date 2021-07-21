Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Vaccination [Image 1 of 2]

    CFAS MLC, IHA, MC COVID-19 Vaccination

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC), Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA), and Mariner’s Contract (MC) employees sit in an observation area at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Showboat Theater after receiving second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo July 21, 2021. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to MLC, IHA, and MC employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 04:09
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    CFAS
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    COVID 19
    USNHY Branch Health Clinic Sasebo

