Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC [Image 5 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the British American Committee view the equipment of the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2021. The BAC toured part of the 352d Special Operations Wing to learn their mission and how it connects to the mission of the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 03:59
    Photo ID: 6742733
    VIRIN: 210715-F-SS701-0021
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall hosts BAC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th Air Refueling Wing
    DAGRE
    Team Mildenhall
    352nd Special Operations Wing
    British American Committee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT