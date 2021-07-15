Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

Members of the British American Committee view the equipment of the Deployed Aircraft Ground Response Element at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2021. The BAC toured part of the 352d Special Operations Wing to learn their mission and how it connects to the mission of the 100th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

