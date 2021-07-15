Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

A member of the British American Committee looks through an infrared heat sensor at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2021. The BAC toured the fire department to learn how they keep the base and local community safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

