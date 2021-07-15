Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC [Image 3 of 5]

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the British American Committee looks through an infrared heat sensor at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, July 15, 2021. The BAC toured the fire department to learn how they keep the base and local community safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew J. Wisher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 03:59
    Photo ID: 6742731
    VIRIN: 210715-F-SS701-0056
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall hosts BAC [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC
    Team Mildenhall hosts BAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    100th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Team Mildenhall
    British American Committee
    100th Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT