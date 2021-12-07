GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) UK Carrier Strike Group 21 escort HNLMS Bel Evertson and USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group escorts USS Shiloh and USS Halsey break away following formation. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios.
(U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2021 03:05
|Photo ID:
|6742720
|VIRIN:
|210712-N-BT835-1086
|Resolution:
|5516x3103
|Size:
|789.08 KB
|Location:
|GULF OF ADEN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ronald Reagan Strike Group and Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group conduct trilateral operations with the UK and Dutch Naval Forces assigned to Carrier Strike Group 21 in the Gulf of Aden [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Michael Ojeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
