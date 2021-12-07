Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan Strike Group and Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group conduct trilateral operations with the UK and Dutch Naval Forces assigned to Carrier Strike Group 21 in the Gulf of Aden [Image 1 of 4]

    Ronald Reagan Strike Group and Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group conduct trilateral operations with the UK and Dutch Naval Forces assigned to Carrier Strike Group 21 in the Gulf of Aden

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.12.2021

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Michael Ojeda 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Operations Specialist Second Class Shatoya Cruz-McCrae observes while Captain Walt Mainor, Deputy Commodore Destroyer Squadron Fifteen, and Chief Operations Specialist Jane-Michelle Tupasabuel discuss formation assignments prior to close formation steaming with the UK Carrier Strike Group 21 and USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2021
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ronald Reagan Strike Group and Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group conduct trilateral operations with the UK and Dutch Naval Forces assigned to Carrier Strike Group 21 in the Gulf of Aden [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Michael Ojeda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

