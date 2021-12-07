Ronald Reagan Strike Group and Iwo Jima Expeditionary Strike Group conduct trilateral operations with the UK and Dutch Naval Forces assigned to Carrier Strike Group 21 in the Gulf of Aden

GULF OF ADEN (July 12, 2021) Operations Specialist Second Class Shatoya Cruz-McCrae observes while Captain Walt Mainor, Deputy Commodore Destroyer Squadron Fifteen, and Chief Operations Specialist Jane-Michelle Tupasabuel discuss formation assignments prior to close formation steaming with the UK Carrier Strike Group 21 and USS Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group. UK, Dutch and U.S. naval forces conducted an integrated at-sea exercise designed to enhance maritime interoperability and demonstrate naval integration through a series of training scenarios.

(U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Operations Specialist Michael Ojeda)

