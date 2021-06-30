'Brickyard' cooks complete special assignment at Bagram

Army Reserve Sgt. Nicole Hall, who deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations to staff 1st Theater Sustainment Command's operational command post at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Indianapolis-based 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), stirs chili at the North Dining Facility at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan during his 29-day assignment there that ended July 2, 2021, when the DFAC closed. The sergeant, who Hall is one of four "Brickyard" Army culinary specialists, or 92G's, tasked to support the dining facility that served hot meals to both Coalition and U.S. forces, deployed previously to Afghanistan with the 1st Engineer Battalion of the 555th Engineer Brigade from September 2012 to May 2013 at Forward Operating Base Shank. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Nicole Hall)

