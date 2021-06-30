Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Brickyard' cooks complete special assignment at Bagram [Image 2 of 3]

    'Brickyard' cooks complete special assignment at Bagram

    AFGHANISTAN

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neil W. McCabe 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Sgt. Nicole Hall, who deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Indianapolis-based 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), stirs chili at the North Dining Facility at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan during her 29-day assignment there which ended July 2, 2021, when the DFAC closed. Hall is one of four "Brickyard" Army culinary specialists, or 92G's, tasked to support the dining facility that served hot meals to both Coalition and U.S. forces. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Nicole Hall)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.21.2021 03:08
    Location: AF
    Bagram Airfield
    Centcom
    1st TSC
    Afghanistan
    310th ESC

