Army Reserve Sgt. Nicole Hall, who deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of operations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Indianapolis-based 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), stirs chili at the North Dining Facility at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan during her 29-day assignment there which ended July 2, 2021, when the DFAC closed. Hall is one of four "Brickyard" Army culinary specialists, or 92G's, tasked to support the dining facility that served hot meals to both Coalition and U.S. forces. (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Nicole Hall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.21.2021 03:08 Photo ID: 6742690 VIRIN: 210630-A-VQ285-701 Resolution: 1200x857 Size: 563.93 KB Location: AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Brickyard' cooks complete special assignment at Bagram [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Neil W. McCabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.