U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Bivins, the NCO in charge of training for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Bivins cleared more than 115,000 square feet of land for ordnance and aircraft wreckage during a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission in early spring, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 22:05
|Photo ID:
|6742383
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-SP573-1044
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|17.22 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission
