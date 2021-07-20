Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Bivins, the NCO in charge of training for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 20, 2021. Bivins cleared more than 115,000 square feet of land for ordnance and aircraft wreckage during a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission in early spring, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021