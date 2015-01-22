Birthday cakes are shown during a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission at an undisclosed location in Vietnam. The cake on the left was for U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Bivins, the NCO in charge of training for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit. Bivins was in Vietnam conducting a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission in early spring, 2021. During the DPAA mission, Bivins cleared more than 115,000 square feet of land for ordnance and aircraft wreckage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2015 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 22:05 Photo ID: 6742382 VIRIN: 210720-F-F3708-1001 Resolution: 740x1034 Size: 331.33 KB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.