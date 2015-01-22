Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission

    ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GUAM

    01.22.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Birthday cakes are shown during a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission at an undisclosed location in Vietnam. The cake on the left was for U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dylan Bivins, the NCO in charge of training for the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit. Bivins was in Vietnam conducting a Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency Mission in early spring, 2021. During the DPAA mission, Bivins cleared more than 115,000 square feet of land for ordnance and aircraft wreckage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2015
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 22:05
    Photo ID: 6742382
    VIRIN: 210720-F-F3708-1001
    Resolution: 740x1034
    Size: 331.33 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission
    Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Andersen EOD Technician Completes DPAA Vietnam Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    EOD
    36th Wing
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT