    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cook-off [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Cook-off

    GULF OF ADEN

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Mitchell 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210714-N-CW176-1112 GULF OF ADEN (July 14, 2021) – Judges taste a dish during a cook-off event on the forward mess decks of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Gulf of Aden, July 14. Culinary specialists from different galleys around the ship came together to demonstrate their culinary skills in a head-to-head contest judged by members of the ship’s crew. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 21:08
    Photo ID: 6742339
    VIRIN: 210714-N-CW176-1112
    Resolution: 4835x3227
    Size: 967.02 KB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

