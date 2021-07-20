Senior Airman Zachary Miller, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms pre-flight inspections during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 2nd AMXS provides maintenance support for the 20th Bomber Wing throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6742284 VIRIN: 210720-F-FM571-0001 Resolution: 4610x2899 Size: 744.86 KB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.