    2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bailee Darbasie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Johnny King, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms pre-flight inspections on a B-52 Stratofortress during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 19:38
    Photo ID: 6742288
    VIRIN: 210720-F-FM571-0004
    Resolution: 4162x2859
    Size: 666.96 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    2nd AMXS
    RFNAFB

