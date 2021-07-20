Staff Sgt. Johnny King, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, preforms pre-flight inspections on a B-52 Stratofortress during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Bailee A. Darbasie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6742288
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-FM571-0004
|Resolution:
|4162x2859
|Size:
|666.96 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd AMXS supports Red Flag 21-3 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
