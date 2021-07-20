Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3 [Image 2 of 2]

    Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Three B-52 Stratofortress crew chiefs assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a B-52 during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. This iteration of Red Flag will allow for participants to go against complex target areas in multiple spectrums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    RFNAFB
    Redflagnellis

