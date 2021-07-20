Three B-52 Stratofortress crew chiefs assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a B-52 during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. This iteration of Red Flag will allow for participants to go against complex target areas in multiple spectrums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 19:38 Photo ID: 6742267 VIRIN: 210720-F-DN281-1165 Resolution: 2300x1500 Size: 1.83 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.