Three B-52 Stratofortress crew chiefs assigned to the 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a B-52 during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The B-52 is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. This iteration of Red Flag will allow for participants to go against complex target areas in multiple spectrums. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6742267
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-DN281-1165
|Resolution:
|2300x1500
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
