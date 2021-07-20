Airman Jacob Kellett, 2nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron B-52 Stratofortress crew chief, checks the airframes communications at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 20, 2021. The 2nd AMXS provided maintenance support to the 20th Bomb Squadron from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, during Red Flag 21-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 19:38
|Photo ID:
|6742264
|VIRIN:
|210720-F-DN281-1111
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bomber maintenance at RF-21-3 [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT