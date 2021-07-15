Munitions Systems Specialists assigned to the 148th Maintenance Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota load 20mm rounds into a universal ammunition loading system on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Munitions personnel, also known Ammo, receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test and assemble guided and unguided non-nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:34 Photo ID: 6741974 VIRIN: 210715-Z-BQ052-0010 Resolution: 2449x1632 Size: 12.14 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 148th Fighter Wing Munitions [Image 6 of 6], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.