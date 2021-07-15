Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing Munitions

    148th Fighter Wing Munitions

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Munitions Systems Specialists assigned to the 148th Maintenance Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota load 20mm rounds into a universal ammunition loading system on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Munitions personnel, also known Ammo, receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test and assemble guided and unguided non-nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 16:34
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th Fighter Wing Munitions [Image 6 of 6], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Munitions
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    Air National Guard. National Guard

