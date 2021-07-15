Munitions Systems Specialists assigned to the 148th Maintenance Squadron, 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota load 20mm rounds into a universal ammunition loading system on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Munitions personnel, also known Ammo, receive, identify, inspect, store, recondition, ship, issue, deliver, maintain, test and assemble guided and unguided non-nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 16:34
|Photo ID:
|6741971
|VIRIN:
|210715-Z-BQ052-0005
|Resolution:
|2449x1633
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing Munitions [Image 6 of 6], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
