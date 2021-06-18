Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Command Conducts Dive Operations with USS North Carolina [Image 4 of 5]

    Naval Special Warfare Command Conducts Dive Operations with USS North Carolina

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    210618-N-GP724-1343 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) -- The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) conducts operations off the coast of Oahu, Hawai'i. U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Pacific in support of allies and partners and a free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:48
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    North Carolina
    NSW
    submarine
    SSN 777
    Naval Special Warfare Command
    dive operations

