210618-N-GP724-1060 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2021) -- Navy Divers assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command conduct operations with the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) off the coast of Oahu, Hawai'i. U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Pacific in support of allies and partners and a free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Perlman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 14:56 Photo ID: 6741868 VIRIN: 210618-N-GP724-1060 Resolution: 2382x2991 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Special Warfare Command Conducts Dive Operations with USS North Carolina [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.