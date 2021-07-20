J.P. Lane Visit to Fort Rucker

Decorated U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker J.P. Lane performs a song as part of a presentation to students from the Aviation Captains Career Course, Basic Officer Leaders Course, and Warrant Officer Basic Course at Fort Rucker July 20, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

