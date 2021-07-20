J.P. Lane Visit to Fort Rucker

Decorated U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker J.P. Lane shares his personal story with students from the Aviation Captains Career Course, Basic Officer Leaders Course, and Warrant Officer Basic Course during a special session at Fort Rucker July 20, 2021. The session included a focus on persistence, spiritual resiliency and the power of a cohesive Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

