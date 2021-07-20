Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    J.P. Lane Visit to Fort Rucker

    J.P. Lane Visit to Fort Rucker

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Decorated U.S. Army veteran and motivational speaker J.P. Lane shares his personal story with students from the Aviation Captains Career Course, Basic Officer Leaders Course, and Warrant Officer Basic Course during a special session at Fort Rucker July 20, 2021. The session included a focus on persistence, spiritual resiliency and the power of a cohesive Army team. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 12:39
    VIRIN: 210720-A-LO141-237
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J.P. Lane Visit to Fort Rucker [Image 3 of 3], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

