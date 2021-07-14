Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 [Image 2 of 3]

    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Spc. Meleesa E Gutierrez 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    Maj. Tuesday Fisher, orthopedic surgeon, right, reviews x-rays with Senegalese medical professionals during the Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 at the Principal Hospital, Dakar, Senegal, July 14, 2021. The doctors discussed the best treatment plan for each patient they will treat throughout the day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6741543
    VIRIN: 210714-A-TT443-0005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4
    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4
    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Senegal
    StrongerTogether
    StrongAfrica
    SETAF-AF
    Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4
    MEDREXl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT