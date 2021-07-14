Maj. Tuesday Fisher, orthopedic surgeon, right, reviews x-rays with Senegalese medical professionals during the Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 at the Principal Hospital, Dakar, Senegal, July 14, 2021. The doctors discussed the best treatment plan for each patient they will treat throughout the day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6741543
|VIRIN:
|210714-A-TT443-0005
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|DAKAR, SN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
