Senegalese orthopedic Dr. Madior Diouf reviews x-rays with medical students during the Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 at the Principal Hospital, Dakar, Senegal, July 14, 2021.The exercise, July 12-30, 2021, provides a real-world environment where medical professionals from both militaries can build and strengthen medical treatment capability and capacity by honing their medical skills in alternative conditions while also learning different protocols from their counterparts. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Meleesa Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 11:46 Photo ID: 6741542 VIRIN: 210714-A-TT443-600 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.02 MB Location: DAKAR, SN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senegal Medical Readiness Exercise 21-4 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Meleesa E Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.