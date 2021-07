CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 16, 2021) Rubberized in-fill is spread at Camp Lemonnier’s Turf Field this summer. After more than 18 months of on-and-off repairs, the Turf Field, located adjacent to Building 659, is now open for base athletic activity. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 07:41 Photo ID: 6741183 VIRIN: 210716-N-AW702-0106 Resolution: 1331x998 Size: 406.76 KB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier Turf Field Reopening [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.