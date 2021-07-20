Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Turf Field Reopening [Image 3 of 8]

    Camp Lemonnier Turf Field Reopening

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 16, 2021) The home plate is repaired at Camp Lemonnier’s Turf Field during this summer. After more than 18 months of on-and-off repairs, the Turf Field, located adjacent to Building 659, is now open for base athletic activity. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (Courtesy photo)

