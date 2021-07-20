Camp Lemonnier Turf Field Reopening

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 16, 2021) The home plate is repaired at Camp Lemonnier’s Turf Field during this summer. After more than 18 months of on-and-off repairs, the Turf Field, located adjacent to Building 659, is now open for base athletic activity. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (Courtesy photo)

