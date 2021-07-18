Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge [Image 2 of 2]

    Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.18.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2021, after delivering cargo. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:40
    Photo ID: 6740919
    VIRIN: 210718-F-LP948-0192
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge
    Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT