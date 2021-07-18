A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii takes off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 18, 2021, after delivering cargo. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2021 Date Posted: 07.20.2021 05:40 Photo ID: 6740911 VIRIN: 210718-F-LP948-0191 Resolution: 6422x3775 Size: 604.74 KB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hawaii C-17 Globemaster III delivers cargo to the Forward Edge [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.