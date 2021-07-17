645th ICTC completes M320 CBRN training

Staff Sgt. Matt Daniels, an observer coach/trainer with 3-340th, 181st Infantry Brigade, observes the M320 range at Fort McCoy Wis. where the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company at Fort McCoy WI, are preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM, July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jaylen Banks-Romero)
