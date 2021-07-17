Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    645th ICTC completes M320 CBRN training

    645th ICTC completes M320 CBRN training

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jaylen Banks-Romero 

    200th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Darren Anthony Vitro, a wheeled vehicle mechanic from the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company, trains with the M320 Grenade Launcher at the range while doing the CBRN table in Fort McCoy Wis., July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jaylen Banks-Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.20.2021
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 645th ICTC completes M320 CBRN training [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jaylen Banks-Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    645th ICTC
    Pershing Strike 21

