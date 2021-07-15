A crew of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, download equipment and supplies on U.S. Army Logistics Support Vessel, Lt. General William B. Bunker at a port in Saipan in support of Exercise Forager 15, July _, 2021. Forager 21 is a U.S. Army Pacific exercise which allows USARPAC to accurately assess rapid deployment of multi-domain capabilities and forces in the Indo-Pacific Theater.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2021 22:23
|Photo ID:
|6740546
|VIRIN:
|210715-A-HZ238-702
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.37 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LSV4 Defender Pacific 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Kevin Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT